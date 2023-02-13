Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $247.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

