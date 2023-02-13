CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.19 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.
