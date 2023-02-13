CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.19 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBFV shares. TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

