CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.57.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

