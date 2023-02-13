CBET Token (CBET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.77 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the dollar. CBET Token has a total market cap of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token was first traded on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.