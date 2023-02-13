CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.48

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $25.55, with a volume of 45591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
CBS Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
