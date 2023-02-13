Celer Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.93 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $135.62 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

