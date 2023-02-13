Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLRB shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

CLRB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

