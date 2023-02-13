Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 373,600 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 15th total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellectis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellectis by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS remained flat at $2.33 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,856. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellectis Company Profile

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

