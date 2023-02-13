Centrifuge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $398,731.72 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $398,731.72 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.61 or 0.28140843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.25053652 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $358,297.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

