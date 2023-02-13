Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centuria Capital Group (OTCMKTS:CNECF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Centuria Capital Group Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNECF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Centuria Capital Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
