Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock worth $1,547,255. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

