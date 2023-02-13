Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.64.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 258.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
