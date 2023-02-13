Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 9th Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 3.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $171.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.83. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $130.52 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $331.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

