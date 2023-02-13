China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 18.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 39,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $749,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the second quarter worth $47,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More

