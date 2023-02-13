China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 45.71%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

