Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.9% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $215.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.