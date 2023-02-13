CIBC Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$36.82. 215,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,853. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.