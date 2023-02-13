CIBC Boosts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.17.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.35 on Monday, hitting C$36.82. 215,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,853. Saputo has a one year low of C$24.61 and a one year high of C$37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,044.26. In other Saputo news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,855.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

