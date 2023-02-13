Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 141.3% in January

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CDTX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.