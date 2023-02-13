Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 141.3% in January

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 141.3% from the January 15th total of 725,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.