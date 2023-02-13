Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $2.35 on Monday, hitting $298.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.