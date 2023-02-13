Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,027.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,739,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,700,000 after buying an additional 175,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,257,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.