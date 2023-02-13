Citigroup Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $63.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.08. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Capri by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Capri by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 176,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

