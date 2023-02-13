Citigroup Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $55.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Shares of OVV opened at $48.84 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

