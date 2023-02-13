Civic Trading Down 14.8% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $101.01 million and $14.15 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.00425319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,056.10 or 0.28173906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

