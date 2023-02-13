Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

