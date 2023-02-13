Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
Separately, CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Transactions at Clearway Energy
In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
CWEN opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91.
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
