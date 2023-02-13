Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Up 97.8% in January

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Clever Leaves Stock Performance

Shares of CLVRW remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Monday. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,607. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

