Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. New Relic makes up 0.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,324,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at $23,972,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in New Relic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in New Relic by 620.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 11.6% during the second quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEWR stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.41. 87,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Relic news, CFO David Barter sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $102,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,922,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,813 shares of company stock worth $24,513,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.