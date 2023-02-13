Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lithia Motors makes up 2.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lithia Motors worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.72. 44,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.