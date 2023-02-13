Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Cogeco Price Performance
CGECF traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogeco (CGECF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.