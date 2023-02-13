Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the January 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.81. 50,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,896. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 10,000 shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
