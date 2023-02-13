Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $725,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 214,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,869. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

