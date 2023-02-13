Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.26 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,486.21 or 0.06862351 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $953.54 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00423311 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,076.13 or 0.28045592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

