Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Barclays raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.04) to GBX 2,150 ($25.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.32) to GBX 1,990 ($23.92) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,625 ($19.53) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.90).
Compass Group Price Performance
Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($22.82) on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,494 ($17.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,911.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,881.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59. The firm has a market cap of £33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2,980.16.
Insider Transactions at Compass Group
In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,354.13). In related news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.64), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,354.13). Also, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.60), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,412.43).
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
