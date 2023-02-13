Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

