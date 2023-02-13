Compound Market Cap Hits $345.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $47.60 or 0.00220579 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $345.90 million and approximately $31.96 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.83338161 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $19,676,935.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

