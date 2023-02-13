Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Up 30.4% in January

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

Shares of Concord Medical Services stock remained flat at $1.37 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Concord Medical Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers. It provides radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing services to hospitals; and sale of medical equipment and the provision of radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, It operates through Network Business and Hospital Business segments.

