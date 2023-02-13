Condor Capital Management Buys 141 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after purchasing an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.75. 465,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,296. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.06 and a 200 day moving average of $345.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,456,923 shares of company stock worth $102,622,163. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

