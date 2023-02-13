Condor Capital Management Buys 301 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $7,485,630. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $186.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,223. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average is $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.78%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

