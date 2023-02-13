Condor Capital Management Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $94.21.

