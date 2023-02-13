Condor Capital Management Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. 34,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,348. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.11.

