Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

AXP traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.71. 566,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.