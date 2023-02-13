Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XBI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

