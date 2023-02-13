Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $25.20

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $26.03. Confluent shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 230,245 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,618,343 shares of company stock valued at $40,347,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Confluent by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Confluent by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

