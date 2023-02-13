Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $339,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 71,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CSX by 62.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 471,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 180,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,284,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 317,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.