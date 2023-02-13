Connectus Wealth LLC Has $49.17 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,788 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,638,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ACN opened at $286.76 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.50 and its 200 day moving average is $282.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

