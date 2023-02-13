Connectus Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342,308 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

