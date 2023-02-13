Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 105,626 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,626 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in General Mills by 212.9% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 173,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $506,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

