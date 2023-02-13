Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 117,512 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,512 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $17,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

