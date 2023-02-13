Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 486,826 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1,332.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,461.00.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

