Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,979 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,143 shares of company stock worth $30,730,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

