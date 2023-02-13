Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.70 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,819 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.11.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $345.12 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.79. The company has a market capitalization of $327.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Did the Market Overreact to Google’s Bard AI Presentation?
- Uber May Achieve Profitability, Despite the Clickbait Headlines
- Live Cattle Prices Calling the Shots at Tyson Foods
- Can PayPal Get Out of Its Way?
- AbbVie Has a Mixed Outlook After Mixed Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.