Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $498.62 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.19 and its 200 day moving average is $506.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.